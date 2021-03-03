European shares end with mixed results

German Dax falls short of a record close despite a new intraday all-time high

The German DAX is closing the day up 0.2%. However that is short of the all-time high close of 14109.48. The index did however reach a new all-time intraday high price of 14197.49. That extended above the old February 8 high of 14169.49.

















A look at the provisional closes in Europe are showing a mixed results:



German DAX, +0.2%



France's CAC, +0.3%



UK's FTSE 100, 0.8%



Spain's Ibex, -0.2%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.1%

in other markets as European/London traders look to exit:



spot gold has rebounded off its lows that got close to the $1700 level at $1702.04. The precious metal is currently trading at $1720.73 $-17.78 or -1.03%



Spot silver is trading down $0.40 or -1.51% at $26.35. The low price reached $25.84. The high prices up at $26.82

WTI crude oil futures are trading up $1.67 or 2.79%. This despite a surge of 21.563 million barrels has refineries reopened after the harsh Arctic freeze.



Bitcoin is up 7.95% or $3774 at $51,223. The high price extended to $52,666. The low price was way down at $47,373.29







S&P index -8.11 points or -0.21% 3862.11



NASDAQ index -119 points or -0.89% its 13238.35. The low price



Dow industrial average up 114 points or 0.37% at 31507

US interest rates remain higher across the board with a steeper yield curve. The 10 year yield is up the most at +8.8 point basis points.





In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are also sharply higher. The France's 10 year yield is getting closer to 0.0%. It reached a high yield of -0.037% today.



A snapshot of the forex market shows the GBP is the strongest while the NZD is the weakest. The USD is mostly higher but off its highest levels of the session.

In the US stock market, the Dow industrial average is outperforming while the NASDAQ index is underperforming once again (but well off the low levels for the day). Fears of higher rates are pressuring the valuations of the high flyers in the NASDAQ index. A snapshot currently shows