European shares end with mixed results

France's CAC up 0.4%

The major European indices are ending the day with mixed results. A look at the provisional closes showing:

German Dax, +0.15%



Frances CAC, +0.4%



UK's FTSE 100, unchanged



Spain's Ibex, unchanged



Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.5%

In other markets as London/European traders look to exit for the day:



Spot gold his trading up $11 or 0.64% at $1743.81.

Spot silver is trading up $0.54 or 2.18% $25.35



WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.59 or 0.99% at $60.29



Bitcoin is soaring by $3650 or 6.1% at $63,665. Coinbase will be going public tomorrow and that has helped to push of bitcoin in anticipation of a stellar IPO. In the US debt market, yields are mostly lower ahead of the 30 year bond auction. The 30 year yield is marginally higher ahead of that auction.













In the US stock market, the major indices remain mixed with the NASDAQ higher but off its highs for the day (and trading more near intraday lows). The S&P traded to a new all-time record high at 4134.98, but has come off that level and trades more mid range. The dow is lower.





S&P index up 4.16 points or 0.10% at 4132.09



NASDAQ index up 68 points or 0.49% at 13918



Dow down -113 points or -0.34% at 33631. Bank earnings will start off the earnings calendar tomorrow with J.P. Morgan and Citigroup both reported



In the forex market, the major currencies have scrunched together with the EUR holding onto a slim lead as the strongest of the majors. The GBP is the weakest (followed by the USD). However, all the currencies are close together indicative of a market that is struggling with directional bias.