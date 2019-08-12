European shares end with modest declines

LON +1
SDNY+10
NY -4
TYO +9
GMT
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read
Technical Analysis
Market Data by TradingView
Forex Orders
-
FX option expiry for Monday August 12 at the 10am NY cut
-
Forex option expiries for Friday August 09 at the 10am NY cut
-
Levels to watch (support, resistance) for AUD/USD in the session ahead
-
Options market still siding with more yen and franc strength down the road
-
FX option expiries for Thursday August 08 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
-
Fed considers using counter-cyclical buffer for banks - report
-
AUD traders - RBA speakers, jobs report coming up in Australia this week
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.0211 (vs. yesterday at 7.0136)
-
PBOC rate setting for yuan coming soon - CNY forecast while we wait
-
Goldman Sachs - PBOC Q2 monetary policy report opens door to lower yuan