European shares end with solid gains

The European shares are ending the day with solid gains, led by the German DAX which is trading up 0.89% 

A look at the closes shows:
  • German DAX, +0.89%
  • France's CAC, +0.75%
  • UK's FTSE 100, +0.5%
  • Spain's Ibex, +0.48%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.75%
Below are the ranges for the major indices in Europe. Most are closing toward the upper end of the low to high trading range
European shares close higher PS, the NASDAQ index and S&P index are trading near session highs. The Dow is in the middle of the trading range but still higher on the day. 
