European shares end with solid gains

The European shares are ending the day with solid gains, led by the German DAX which is trading up 0.89%







A look at the closes shows:



German DAX, +0.89%



France's CAC, +0.75%



UK's FTSE 100, +0.5%



Spain's Ibex, +0.48%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.75%

Below are the ranges for the major indices in Europe. Most are closing toward the upper end of the low to high trading range



PS, the NASDAQ index and S&P index are trading near session highs. The Dow is in the middle of the trading range but still higher on the day.