European shares ended the session higher on the day

Meanwhile US shares remain higher but below their peaks. All 3 indices were up about 1% at the highs. They are currently between up 0.82% (for the Dow) and 0.88% (for the Nasdaq).





In the European debt market, yields have soared higher with the UK yield up the most at 12.8 basis points on hopes for a successful Brexit deal. The German yield is up 7.9 basis points. France's yields are up 7.6 basis points.

