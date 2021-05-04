European shares follow the US stocks lower. German Dax leads the way

The provisional closes are showing

German Dax, -2.5%



Frances CAC, -0.9%



UK's FTSE 100, -0.7%



Spain's Ibex, -0.7%



Italy's footsie MIB, -1.8%



Looking at other markets as European/London traders look to exit:

S&P index is trading down -60.46 points or -1.45% at 4132.20. The index is making new session lows



NASDAQ index -398 points or -2.86% at 13497.30. It too is trading at session lows



Dow is down -273 points or -0.80% at 33841. The low price reached 33765.68. In the US that market, yields are mostly lower with the two-year up 0.2 basis points.









In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields all fell with the Italian yield down -1.1 basis points. The UK 10 year was down -4.6 basis points.











In the forex, the USD remain the strongest of the major currencies with near 1% gains vs the AUD and NZD leading the way higher. The NZD and AUD are the weakest of the majors.







