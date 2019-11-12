European shares get a lift in trading today

The major European stock indices are ending the day higher. They got a boost from the Trump administration saying tariffs on European auto imports would be delayed 6 months.

The provisional closes are showing:

In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are ending the session mixed. Italy yields fell -5 basis points, German France and UK yields were near unchanged. Spain and Portugal yields are modestly higher. The benchmark 10 year yield remains above the 0.0% level after extending to a high of 0.069% (trading at 0.053% currently.

Spot gold is down $-3.75 or -0.26% at $1452



WTI crude oil futures are up $0.18 or 0.32% at $57.04



In the US stock market, new all time highs were made in the S&P and NASDAQ indices in morning training. The snapshot is currently showing:







S&P index up 12.13 points or 0.39% at 3099.11. The high price reached 3102.61. The low extended to 3088.81



NASDAQ index is up 44.12 points or 0.52% at 8508.35. The high price reached 80 514.84. The low extended to 8469.578



The Dow is up 44.50 points or 0.17% at 27735. The hi reached 27770. The low extended to 27672.65 In the US debt market, yields are lower, but only marginally. The yield curve is measured by the 2 – 10 year spread is staying steady around 26.7 basis points.











In the Forex market, the CAD has taken over as the strongest of the major currencies (although the pairs are relatively clustered together in trading today) from the USD. The NZD remains the weakest (it is not really being tested today).







