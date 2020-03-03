European shares hold onto gains but off the highest levels

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | german-dax

Major indices climb in Europe

The good news for the European stock markets today is that they closed higher on the day the bad news is that the close well off session highs. The oversized afternoon gains yesterday in the US gave the indices a boost at the outset, but those gains were eroded through the day. The closing levels are showing:
  • German DAX, +1.08% vs a high intraday percentage gain of 3.5%
  • France's CAC, +1.12% versus a high intraday percentage gain of 3.3%
  • UK's FTSE 100, +0.95% versus a high intraday percentage gain of 2.88%
  • Spain's Ibex, +0.80% versus an high intraday percentage gain of 3.12%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.43% versus a high intraday percentage gain of 3.16% him

In the European debt market, yields fell across the board in different degrees. The German benchmark 10 year yield fell by -0.1 basis points, while the Italian 10 year fell by -14.7 basis points.

