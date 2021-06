A look at the provisional closes shows:

German DAX, +1.0%



France's CAC, +0.7%



UK's FTSE 100, +0.9%



Spain's Ibex, +0.6%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.7%



In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are closing mostly higher with the UK yield up 3.3 basis points.









In other markets as Europe/London traders look to exit for the day:

Spot gold is trading down seven dollars or -0.37% at $1899.70.



Spot silver is trading unchanged at $28.03



WTI crude oil futures are up $1.49 or 2.23% at $67.81. The high price extended to $68.87. That was the highest level since October 2018.

US stocks are trading mixed with the NASDAQ lower. The Dow and S&P are higher but well off the session highs: