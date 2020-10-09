European shares in the session mixed. Higher for the week

German DAX unchanged on the day. Spain's Ibex lower on coronavirus concerns

The European equity markets are closing for the day with mostly higher results. The German DAX did underperform enclosed unchanged on the day. The provisional closes are showing:

German DAX, unchanged

France's CAC, +0.6%

UK's FTSE 100, +0.7%

Spain's Ibex, -0.5%

Italy's FTSE MIB, unchanged

German DAX, +2.8%

France's CAC, +2.4%

UK's FTSE 100, +2.0%

Spain's Ibex, +2.9%

Italy's FTSE MIB, +2.7% For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

For the week, the major indices all moved higher: