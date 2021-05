In other markets as European/London traders look to exit:

Spot gold plus $8.40 or 0.46% at $1839.66. The high reached the $1845.51

Spot silver up four cents or 0.16% at $27.49. The high reach $27.88.

WTI crude oil futures down $0.40 or -0.60% at $64.49

US stocks are mixed with the Dow up near 300 points to a new all-time record high. The S&P is near unchanged. The NASDAQ is down over 200 points: