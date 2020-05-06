European shares mostly lower on the day

UK FTSE up marginally

The major European indices are ending day mostly lower;
  • German DAX, -1.1%
  • France's CAC, -1.1%
  • UK's FTSE 100, +0.1%
  • Spain's Ibex, -1.9%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, -1.3%


