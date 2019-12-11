European shares move higher ahead of ECB and UK elections tomorrow

Christine Lagarde's debut press meeting/press conference

The European shares are closing higher ahead of the ECB meeting and UK election tomorrow. The new ECB Pres. Christine Lagarde will be presiding over her 1st meeting and press conference. So far, she has petitioned for more fiscal policy, but in her own words is still learning.





The provisional closes are showing:

German DAX, +0.61%



France's CAC, +0.27%



UK's FTSE 100, unchanged



Spain's Ibex, +0.80%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.14%











In the Forex market, the AUD continues to trend higher and is the strongest of the majors. The CHF and the USD are the weakest. The AUDCHF is the biggest percentage mover, rising by nearly 1% on the day.















In the European debt market, benchmark yields are lower with the Spain's Ibex down the most at -4.6 basis points. France's 10 year yield move back below the 0.0% level at -0.006% (just below but still negative).