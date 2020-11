Today the provisional closes are showing:

German DAX, +2.0%



France's CAC, +2.0%



UK FTSE 100, +1.4%



Spain's Ibex, +2.0%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +2.2%



In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields saw yields move lower on concerns about lower growth and potentially more stimulus by the ECB in December. The UK 10 year is down -4.2 basis points leading the way to the downside.











In other markets as London/European traders look to exit shows:



Spot gold is up $13 or 0.7% at $1891.96



Spot silver is trading up $0.23 or 0.97% $23.88



WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.25 or 0.7% $36.04

In the US stock market, the major indices are higher led by the Dow industrial average (up 1.5%), but off there highest levels. The NASDAQ index lags with only a 0.37% gain.



S&P index up 1.23%



Dow industrial average up 1.53%



NASDAQ index up 0.35%

In the US debt market, yields are lower, despite the rise in equities today: