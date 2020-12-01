European shares rebound after yesterdays declines

The provisional closes are showing:

German DAX, +0.8%



France's CAC, +1.26%



UK's FTSE 100, +2.02%



Spain's Ibex, +0.5%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.3%



In other markets as European/London traders look to exit for the day:

spot gold is rebounding nicely with a gain of $34 or 1.92% at $1811.

Spot silver is trading up $1.16 or 5.15% $23.81.



WTI crude oil futures are down $0.60 or -1.35% of $44.73

in the US stock market, the major indices are trading sharply higher with the S&P and NASDAQ index leading the way to the upside

S&P index is up 46.5 points or 1.29% at 3668.28



NASDAQ index is up 146 points or 1.2% 12344.52



Dow industrial average is up 293 points or 0.99% of 29930.76

In the US debt market, yields continued to move higher and the yield curve steepened. The 30 year yield is up 8.5 basis points while the 10 year yield is up 7.7 basis points.











In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are also higher with gains of 4.0 basis points to 5.0 basis points across the country spectrum.







In the forex, the EUR and CHF are the strongest of the majors, while the JPY and the USD are seeing investors flee those currencies.






