EURUSD back to the chop-chop. For the week, the bottom was a good technical bottom.
European shares rebound and recover some of the week's declines
AUDUSD extends to a new session high
GBPUSD cracks below the next downside technical levels
US stocks open with gains after a "goldilocks" jobs report gives the indices a boost
Forex Orders
Central Banks
Fed's Rosengren: We have to worry about financial stability
Fed's Bostic: Uncertainty over trade has businesses delaying investment
RBA's Ellis - manufacturing performing strongly, exports increasing
Fitch ratings says cannot rule out further easing measures by the BOJ
Reserve Bank of Australia Financial Stability Review