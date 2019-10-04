European shares rebound and recover some of the week's declines

Author: Greg Michalowski | german-dax

Provisional closes show gains

The provisional closes for the European shares are in the black today although the week is still showing lower levels.

The closes are showing:
  • German Dax, up 0.6%
  • France's CAC, up 0.7%
  • UK's FTSE, up 1.0%
  • Spain's Ibex, +0.6%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.7%
For the week, the results are not so rosy. The numbers are showing:
  • German DAX, -2.20%
  • France's CAC, -2.8%
  • UK's FTSE, -3.8%
  • Spain's Ibex, -2.6%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, -2.9%

In the European debt market yields are mixed with UK yields down -2.8 BPS. The France 10 year is up 0.7 bps.

The weekly global stock market changes
As London/Europe trader look toward the exit, US shares are higher and tradng at session highs. 

  • The S&P index is up 27.27 points or 0.94% at 2937.86
  • The NASDAQ index is up 72 points or 0.91% at 7944.16
  • The Dow is up to hundred 42 points or 0.92% at 26441.
The Nasdaq, is back at unchanged for the week.  A big rebound from the lows.  
