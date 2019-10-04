European shares rebound and recover some of the week's declines

Provisional closes show gains

The provisional closes for the European shares are in the black today although the week is still showing lower levels.





The closes are showing:

German Dax, up 0.6%

France's CAC, up 0.7%



UK's FTSE, up 1.0%



Spain's Ibex, +0.6%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.7%



German DAX, -2.20%

France's CAC, -2.8%

UK's FTSE, -3.8%

Spain's Ibex, -2.6%

Italy's FTSE MIB, -2.9%

In the European debt market yields are mixed with UK yields down -2.8 BPS. The France 10 year is up 0.7 bps.





As London/Europe trader look toward the exit, US shares are higher and tradng at session highs.

The S&P index is up 27.27 points or 0.94% at 2937.86

The NASDAQ index is up 72 points or 0.91% at 7944.16

The Dow is up to hundred 42 points or 0.92% at 26441. The Nasdaq, is back at unchanged for the week. A big rebound from the lows. ForexLive

For the week, the results are not so rosy. The numbers are showing: