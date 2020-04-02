European shares recover earlier losses

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | german-dax

Major indices mostly higher

The European share indices recovered from earlier losses and are closing higher:
  • German DAX, +0.3%.  The low for the day bottomed at -2.18%
  • France's CAC, flat. The low for the day bottom at -1.52%
  • UK's FTSE 100, +0.4%. The low for the day bottom at -1.09%
  • Spain's Ibex, +0.4%. The low for the day bottom at -2.35%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, +1.4%. The low for the day bottom at -0.79%
ForexLive
