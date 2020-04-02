European shares recover earlier losses

Major indices mostly higher

German DAX, +0.3%. The low for the day bottomed at -2.18%



France's CAC, flat. The low for the day bottom at -1.52%



UK's FTSE 100, +0.4%. The low for the day bottom at -1.09%



Spain's Ibex, +0.4%. The low for the day bottom at -2.35%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +1.4%. The low for the day bottom at -0.79%

ForexLive

The European share indices recovered from earlier losses and are closing higher: