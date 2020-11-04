European shares rise for the 3rd consecutive day

German DAX +1.8%. France's CAC up 2.2%. UK's FTSE 100 up 1.5%

The major European indices are closing higher for the 3rd consecutive day. The gains continue to retrace the sharp losses from last week.





The provisional closes are showing:

German DAX, +1.8%



France's CAC, +2.2%



UK's FTSE 100, +1.5%



Spain's Ibex, +0.4%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +1.9%

In other markets as European traders look to exit, a snapshot shows:



Spot gold down $7.50 or -0.39% $1901.82

Spot silver down $0.26 or -1.11% at $23.95



WTI crude oil futures up $1.22 or 3.24% $38.88

In the US stock market, the NASDAQ continues to lead the way with a gain of 4%:



S&P index +2.89%



NASDAQ index up 4.02%



Dow industrial average up 2.34%

In the US debt market, yields remain sharply lower with a flatter yield curve as they ignore the run up in stocks (risk on) and instead show strong investor interest:



2 year 0.140%, -2.5 basis points



5 year 0.319%, -7.6 basis points



10 year 0.761%, -13.8 basis points



30 year 1.533%, -14.7 basis points





