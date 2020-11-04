European shares rise for the 3rd consecutive day

German DAX +1.8%. France's CAC up 2.2%. UK's FTSE 100 up 1.5%

The major European indices are closing higher for the 3rd consecutive day. The gains continue to retrace the sharp losses from last week.  

The provisional closes are showing:
  • German DAX, +1.8%
  • France's CAC, +2.2%
  • UK's FTSE 100, +1.5%
  • Spain's Ibex, +0.4%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, +1.9%
In other markets as European traders look to exit, a snapshot shows:
  • Spot gold down $7.50 or -0.39% $1901.82
  • Spot silver down $0.26 or -1.11% at $23.95
  • WTI crude oil futures up $1.22 or 3.24% $38.88
In the US stock market, the NASDAQ continues to lead the way with a gain of 4%:
  • S&P index +2.89%
  • NASDAQ index up 4.02%
  • Dow industrial average up 2.34%
In the US debt market, yields remain sharply lower with a flatter yield curve as they ignore the run up in stocks (risk on) and instead show strong investor interest:
  • 2 year 0.140%, -2.5 basis points
  • 5 year 0.319%, -7.6 basis points
  • 10 year 0.761%, -13.8 basis points
  • 30 year 1.533%, -14.7 basis points
In the forex, the USD continues to swing around. At the start of the trading day, the USD was mixed.  At the start of the stock market trading, the USD was the strongest of the majors. The USD is now back lower although only marginally.  

