European shares snap a 4-day win streak

Strong gains this week for the major indices.

The European equity markets are closing for the week. The major indices are ending lower snapping a 4 day win streak. Nevertheless the gains for the week are strong.

The provisional closes are showing:

  • German DAX, -0.7%
  • France's CAC, -0.6%
  • UK's FTSE 100, flat
  • Spain's Ibex, -0.8%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.2%
For the week, provisional closes are showing;
  • German DAX, +8%
  • France's CAC, +7.8%
  • UK's FTSE 100, +5.9%
  • Spain's Ibex, +6.5%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, +9.7%.
In other markets as European/London traders look to exit:
  • spot gold is trading up $2.40 or 0.12% at $1952.11
  • spot silver is up $0.11 or 0.46% $25.48
  • WTI crude oil futures are trading down $1.22 at -3.15% at $37.57.
  • Bitcoin is off the high level of $15,966.49. It currently trades at $15,514.30
In the US stock market, the S&P index has moved back into the black marginally:
  • S&P index up 0.37 points or 0.01% of 3511
  • NASDAQ index is down 13 points or -0.11% 11878.00
  • Dow industrial average is down 13 points or -0.05% of 28377
In the US debt market, yields are higher with the yield curve steepening:
  • 2 year 0.152%, 0.8 basis points
  • 5 year 0.367%, +4.41 basis point
  • 10 year 0.825%, +6.2 basis points
  • 30 year 1.602%, +7.8 basis points
In the European debt market, yields are mostly higher with the exception of Italy whose 10 year benchmark yield is down -2.2 basis points:

Strong gains this week for the major indices. In the forex market, the CHF remains the strongest of the major currencies, with the EUR the next strongest. That was the order at the start of the North American session.  The weakest currency remains as the AUD. The USD has moved lower in the North American session so far and is the 2nd weakest currency with modest declines vs. the CAD, GBP and JPY.  Larger declines vs the CHF (-0.66%) and EUR (-0.49%), and a 0.19% gain vs. the AUD.  

The Swiss franc is the strongest of the majors

