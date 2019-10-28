European shares start the week with gains

Major indices closed the day with modest gains

The major European indices are starting the week with modest gains. The provisional closes are showing:

German DAX, +0.49%



France's CAC, +0.3%



UK's FTSE 100, +0.2%



Spain's Ibex, unchanged



Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.4%

in the European debt market, yields have climbed higher. The France moved closer to the 0.0% level, trading at -0.027%. The yield has not been above 0.0% since July 16.





In other markets as London/European traders look to exit:

spot gold is down $-12 or -0.80% at $1492.60



WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.81 or -1.43% at $55.85

In the US stock market the S&P index remains at all-time record highs and the NASDAQ index is within 10 points of its all-time record high. A snapshot of the markets currently shows:

