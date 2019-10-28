European shares start the week with gains

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | european-shares

Major indices closed the day with modest gains

The major European indices are starting the week with modest gains. The provisional closes are showing:
  • German DAX, +0.49%
  • France's CAC, +0.3%
  • UK's FTSE 100, +0.2%
  • Spain's Ibex, unchanged
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.4%
in the European debt market, yields have climbed higher.   The France moved closer to the 0.0% level, trading at -0.027%.  The yield has not been above 0.0% since July 16.  

The European yields are higher In other markets as London/European traders look to exit:
  • spot gold is down $-12 or -0.80% at $1492.60
  • WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.81 or -1.43% at $55.85
In the US stock market the S&P index remains at all-time record highs and the NASDAQ index is within 10 points of its all-time record high.  A snapshot of the markets currently shows:
  • The S&P index +17.21 points or 0.57% at 3039.80. The all-time record high is at 3027.98
  • The NASDAQ index is up 85.3 points or 1.03% at 8328.28. The all time high is at 8339.
  • The Dowindustrial average is up 97.58 points or 0.36% at 27056.
In the forex market, the GBP is the strongest of the major currencies whiile the JPY is the weakest.  The GBPUSD moved up to test its 200 hour moving average at 1.2877, but backed off.  For the USDJPY, it moved higher to test its 200 day moving average at 109.035, and like the GBPUSD, also backed off against the key technical target. 

The GBP is the strongest and the JPY is the weakest
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose