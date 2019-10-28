European shares start the week with gains

Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
-
FX option expiries for 28 October 2019 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Friday October 25 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Thursday October 24 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Wednesday October 23 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Tuesday October 22 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
-
BOE's Tenreyro: Will watch how demand reacts to Brexit
-
BOE Tenreyro: Exchange rates continue to have important effects on export volumes
-
Draghi: Leaving the ECB is easier knowing Presidency in capable hands
-
Fmr NY Fed President Dudley sees cut this week; leaves out politics this time
-
BOJ meet this week - preview