European shares start the week with modest declines

German DAX, -0.18%



France's CAC, -0.22%



UK's FTSE 100, -0.26%



Spain's Ibex, unchanged



Italy's FTSE MIB bucked the trend with a gain of 0.1%



In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are ending mostly lower. The exception is the Italian 10 year yield which eked out a 0.5 basis point gain.











In other markets as London/European traders look to exit.



The EURUSD is trading at session lows and down 34 pips on the day

The EURGBP is also trading near lows at down 43 pips on the day

The GBPUSD is higher but off its NY session high at 1.29455. The current price is trading at 1.2913.

The GBP is the strongest of the majors, while the EUR is the weakest.

The USDJPY, USDCHF and AUDUSD are trading within 3 pips of the Friday close

The USDCAD is trading just off its high for the day after moving down about 20 pips into the London morning session, only to snap back higher (and trade up about 20 pips) in the New York session

