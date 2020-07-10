European stocks close higher for the day

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | german-dax

Major indices are mixed for the week

The European stocks are closing higher for the day. All the major indices are closing in the black. For the week however, the results are mixed.

The provisional closes for the day are showing:
  • German DAX, +1.09%
  • France's CAC, +0.88%
  • UK's FTSE 100, +0.76%
  • Spain's Ibex, +1.17%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, +1.2%
For the week, the German DAX led the way with a modest 0.78% gain. The results for the week show:
  • German DAX, +0.78%
  • France's CAC -0.8%
  • UK's FTSE 100, -0.89% 
  • Spain's Ibex, -1.18%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.1%
