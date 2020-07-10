European stocks close higher for the day

Major indices are mixed for the week





The provisional closes for the day are showing:

German DAX, +1.09%



France's CAC, +0.88%



UK's FTSE 100, +0.76%



Spain's Ibex, +1.17%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +1.2%

For the week, the German DAX led the way with a modest 0.78% gain. The results for the week show:

German DAX, +0.78%



France's CAC -0.8%



UK's FTSE 100, -0.89%

Spain's Ibex, -1.18%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.1%

The European stocks are closing higher for the day. All the major indices are closing in the black. For the week however, the results are mixed.