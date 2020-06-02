European stocks end the day with solid gains

German DAX played catch up in rises by 3.75%

The European major stock indices are ending the day with solid gains. The German DAX led the way with a 3.75% gain. Remember, that indices had some catch up to do after yesterdays holiday.  The UK FTSE 100 was higher by 0.95% but was the weakest performer in the session. 

Below are the percentage changes of the major indices.

US stocks are mixed with the NASDAQ index currently down -0.34%. The Dow industrial average is up 0.56%. The S&P index is between those levels at +0.21%.
