European stocks end the day with solid gains
Technical Analysis
German DAX played catch up in rises by 3.75%The European major stock indices are ending the day with solid gains. The German DAX led the way with a 3.75% gain. Remember, that indices had some catch up to do after yesterdays holiday. The UK FTSE 100 was higher by 0.95% but was the weakest performer in the session.
Below are the percentage changes of the major indices.
US stocks are mixed with the NASDAQ index currently down -0.34%. The Dow industrial average is up 0.56%. The S&P index is between those levels at +0.21%.