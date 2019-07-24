European stocks end the session with mixed results

Yields lower after weaker PMI data. ECB ahead tomorrow

The European stocks are endiing the session with mixed results after weaker PMI data and ahead of the ECB meeting tomorrow (do they cut?). 

The provisional closes are  showing:
  • German DAX, +0.3%
  • France's CAC, -0.2%
  • UK UK's FTSE, -0.6%
  • Spain's Ibex, +0.7%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.57%
In the  benchmark 10 year notes, yields are ending the session lower, with Italian bonds enjoying strong demand today (-10.9 basis points).  France's yields traded to a record low at -0.126%.

Yields lower after weaker PMI data. ECB ahead tomorrowIn a sign of the apocalypse, investors now accept a lower yield on Greek 10 year debt vs US 10 year debt.  Greek 10 year yield is at 1.992% while 10 year yields in the US area at 2.048% currently.  

Greek 10 year yields are now lower than US 10 year yields

