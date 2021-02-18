Major indices in the red today

As European traders look to head for the exits, the major indices all moved lower in trading today.





German DAX, -0.16%



France's CAC, -0.65%



UK's FTSE 100, -1.4%



Spain's Ibex, -0.8%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -1.11%

In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields moved higher.



In other markets:

Spot gold is trading up $0.44 or 0.02% $1776.57. That is well off the high price of $1789.67.



Spot silver is trading down $0.31 or -1.15% $27.06



bitcoin is down $462 or -0.8% of $51,937



WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.13 or -0.21% at $61.01 for the March contract. For the April contract the price is down $0.17 or -0.28% at $60.99

In the US stock market, the NASDAQ and Russell 2000 index remain the weakest as investors get out of the high flyers. However all indices are lower.

S&P index -38.30 points or -0.97% at 3893.24



NASDAQ index -194 points or -1.4% at 13769.63



Dow -274 points or -0.87% at 31337

Russell 200 is down the most at -1.7%

France's yield moved up to a high of -0.066% as it climbed its way back toward the 0.0% level.