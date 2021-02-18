European traders look to head for the exits
Technical Analysis
Major indices in the red today
As European traders look to head for the exits, the major indices all moved lower in trading today.
France's yield moved up to a high of -0.066% as it climbed its way back toward the 0.0% level.
- German DAX, -0.16%
- France's CAC, -0.65%
- UK's FTSE 100, -1.4%
- Spain's Ibex, -0.8%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, -1.11%
In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields moved higher.
In other markets:
- Spot gold is trading up $0.44 or 0.02% $1776.57. That is well off the high price of $1789.67.
- Spot silver is trading down $0.31 or -1.15% $27.06
- bitcoin is down $462 or -0.8% of $51,937
- WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.13 or -0.21% at $61.01 for the March contract. For the April contract the price is down $0.17 or -0.28% at $60.99
In the US stock market, the NASDAQ and Russell 2000 index remain the weakest as investors get out of the high flyers. However all indices are lower.
- S&P index -38.30 points or -0.97% at 3893.24
- NASDAQ index -194 points or -1.4% at 13769.63
- Dow -274 points or -0.87% at 31337
- Russell 200 is down the most at -1.7%