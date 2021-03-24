The euro's light jump on the stellar German PMI report quickly fades

The stellar German PMI report won't do much to change market sentiment









Sure, Germany is performing better than expected in light of lockdown measures and that is some positive news considering that it is Europe's biggest economy.





But if you strip that out, the rest of the region is still not showing much improvement this year. Adding to that is still much pessimism surrounding the virus situation and vaccine rollout as we now start to enter into Q2 next week.





The market is erring more towards being risk averse and with dollar flows being as persistent and strong as ever so far this year , it will take more than just good economic data (not PMIs at least) to turn the tide in the market for the time being.







