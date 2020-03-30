EURUSD scrapes along the bottom

The low comes in at 1.1009

The EURUSD fell below the trend line and the 100 day MA (at 1.10427), and has stayed below those levels (no closes above the 100 hour MA or underside of the broken trend line). The sellers have created intraday bottom at the 1.1009 -11 area. There are now 4 hourly bars that have bottomed in that area (over the last 5 hours). Traders continue to scrape that bottom floor.









So buyers and sellers are battling it out with sellers below the 100 day moving average and underside of the broken trend line currently at 1.1053. The buyers are at 1.1009-11.