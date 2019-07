100 day MA and 100 hour MA above swing area

The EURUSD has moved to a new session high and in the process has moved to the initial target area defined by swing levels from July 8, July 10, July 12, and yesterday. That area comes in at 1.1234-376 area. The 200 hour MA comes in at 1.12375.









If that area can be breached, there is a couple other key levels above at the 100 hour and 100 day MAs at 1.12468 and 1.12494 respectively.