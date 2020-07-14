EURUSD back above 1.1400 and pushes toward the next upside targets

The 1.14117 to 1.14211 is the next target

The EURUSD has moved back above the 1.14000 level and trades near the high for the day at 1.14062.





Looking at the daily chart, the pair is hi from June 2019 at 1.14117. A closer swing high from June 2020 comes in at 1.14211. That area is the next upside hurdle for buyers.













Drilling to the hourly chart, the topside trend line connecting highs from July 10 and July 13 cuts across at 1.14163. That is between the swing levels from the daily chart.