EURUSD back into the "break area". Can the technical levels hold now?

A move below the 200 hour MA would shift the bias back down





The EURUSD has moved back down as yields soar and gold tumbles helps the dollar.





Technically, the pair has moved back into the swing area defined by the 200 hour MA (green line, 50% retracement, and swing lows and highs. That area comes in at 1.10367 to 1.1049. We currently trade at 1.1046.



A battle is on at the cluster of technical levels. Traders who buy the dip, want to see the price move back above the 1.10491 level. Sellers want to see the 200 hour MA broken at 1.10367.