EURUSD back testing a swing area below MA levels

A move below 1.1909 opens the downside

The EURUSD is back below the 100/200 hour MAs at 1.1929 and 1.19204 respectively. There was one try above those MAs earlier in the NA session, but that break failed. The resistance was reestablished against the 100 hour MA.









On the downside the pair is retesting the low for the day near 1.1909. The area between 1.1909 and 1.19129 has had a number of swing highs and lows going back to March 9. A move below would next target the 1.1881 level. The pair has spent most of its time since March 9 between 1.1881 and 1.19907 (110 pips)