EURUSD below the 100/200 hour MAs

The price is back up to 1.1926. The 100 hour MA is at 1.19323. The 200 hour MA is at 1.19358. Those levels will be eyed now for resistance. The price did briefly move above the 200 hour MA (green line) today, but only by a pip or so. On Friday, there was a bigger break, but buying stalled, and the sellers reentered pushing the price back to the 100 hour MA.





When the 100 and 200 hour moving averages converge, it is an indication of a non-trending market. Looking over the last four or so trading days, the price has consolidated today's low being the most recent low over that time. The high on Friday took out the high from last Wednesday but only by a few pips. The range over the 4+ days is only 75 pips. That is not a lot.



