EURUSD bounces to broken swing area.

The 1.11835 to 1.1195 area is being tested

The EURUSD has bounced off lows and trades back in the old channel. That trend line currently comes in at 1.1156.





The price has also moved toward the swing area at 1.1183-95. That area is home to swing levels going back to March 2.





A move above will be another step in the recovery higher direction.. The broken 38.2% comes in at 1.12205. The 200 hour MA comes in at 1.1252.









At the low today, the price tested the 100 day MA and the 61.8% of the move up from the Feb 21 low. That area comes in at 1.10637 and 1.1053 respectively.







