EURUSD breaks to new session lows.

Looks to test 1.1100

The EURUSD has broken to a new session low and in the process has moved back below a broken trend line ( see earllier post ). That underside of the broken trend line comes in at the 1.1007 level. The pair approaches the 1.1000 level. A move below will open up the downside even more for the pair with a lower trend line down at 1.0987 as the next target.









The dollar is nudging higher as stocks move to new records ahead of the Trump speech at 12 PM ET. The USDJPY has moved up from 109.06 to a recent high at 109.24. The USDCHF is also off lows and trying to get and stay above its 200 day MA at 0.99516 level (trading at 0.9953 currently).