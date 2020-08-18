EUR/USD buyers eye a test of 1.1900 again as the dollar keeps weaker on the day

EUR/USD trades at the highs just under 1.1900

As the dollar keeps weaker on the day, EUR/USD is flirting with levels close to the 1.1900 handle as buyers are looking to try and break to the topside after holding between 1.1700 and 1.1900 over the past three weeks.





The figure level will be the key spot to watch ahead of the close today with the 6 August high @ 1.1916 offering some resistance as well.





For now, it's all about the focus on the dollar as we build on the theme from trading yesterday. An extended break above 1.1900 will likely trigger further selling in the greenback - with USD/JPY already under 106.00 - over the next few sessions.





For EUR/USD, a break above 1.1900 will see 1.2000 next in line for buyers to target.



