EURUSD buyers take control and push the pair back above the 1.1302 level

100 hour MA and high from last week at the 1.1302 level.

As the NY session began, the EURUSD trading between its 200 hour moving average below at 1.1274 currently, and the 100 hour moving average above at 1.13023. The 100 hour moving average also corresponded with the high price from last week increasing levels of importance.









The coin flip with the price between support and resistance, went in the favor of the buyers on the break of the 1.1302 level. Momentum increased the upside. The price moved up to 1.13242. Moreover a tilt the bias more to the upside in the bulls/buyers control.





-----------------------------------------------------



