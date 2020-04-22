EUR/USD challenges key near-term resistance levels amid slightly softer dollar

EUR/USD touches a session high of 1.0870

Notably, price is testing waters above the 100-hour MA (red line) seen @ 1.0859 and is knocking on the door of the near-term trendline resistance @ 1.0871.





For buyers, keeping above these two levels will be crucial as it will help with establishing a more neutral near-term bias. However, there is a cluster of minor resistance levels still seen around 1.0880-00 with the 200-hour MA (blue line) seen @ 1.0897 currently.





As such, any real momentum requires a break beyond that for buyers to establish more conviction in chasing a break to the upside in the sessions ahead.





For sellers, they are not out of the picture just yet. The first line of defence i.e. 100-hour MA has been breached but they still have key areas that they can lean on.





So, while the pair may be inching slightly higher for now, there is no real trending move established just yet.



