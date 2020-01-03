EURUSD chops around moving averages after fall lower





The next targets were the 200 day MA, and 200 hour MA at 1.1141 area and the 61.8% retracement at 1.11317. Each were broken as well. The low price stalled at 1.11243.





The price action over the last 3 hours has seen moves above and below the 200 day moving average and 200 hour moving average at the 1.1141 area. The market is in a battle around the MAs but below the 50% and the topside trend line at 1.11522. Stay below that level, keeps the bias tilt to the downside. A move back above that level would muddy the bearish waters and give the buyers a win.





On the downside, get back below the 61.8% retracement and stay below that level would give the sellers more confidence for further probing to the downside.







So watch 1.11522 above and down a move lower look for more momentum below the 61.8% retracement at 1.11317. In between, traders battle.

