EURUSD chops around moving averages after fall lower

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | eurusd

EURUSD tries to stay below 200 day MA/200 hour MA

The EURUSD moved lower yesterday, moving below its 100 hour MA (blue line ) in the process. The momentum continued today with the pair moving below the 50% of the move up from the December 20 low at 1.1152 and a lower trend line (currently at 1.1152) .

EURUSD tries to stay below 200 day MA/200 hour MA

The next targets were the 200 day MA, and 200 hour MA at 1.1141 area and the 61.8% retracement at 1.11317. Each were broken as well.  The low price stalled at 1.11243. 

The price action over the last 3 hours has seen moves above and below the 200 day moving average and 200 hour moving average at the 1.1141 area.  The market is in a battle around the MAs but below the 50% and the topside trend line at 1.11522.  Stay below that level, keeps the bias tilt  to the downside.  A move back above that level would muddy the bearish waters and give the buyers a win.  

On the downside, get back below the 61.8% retracement and stay below that level would give the sellers more confidence for further probing to the downside.

So watch 1.11522 above and down a move lower look for more momentum below the 61.8% retracement at 1.11317. In between, traders battle.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose