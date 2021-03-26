EURUSD consolidates in trading today
Technical Analysis
Declines from Tuesday have seen the price move down around 185 pips
The EURUSD is consolidating in an up and down trading range today. The pair is trading in a narrow 34 pip range. The 22 day average is 78 pips. Since Tuesday's high for the week, the pair has fallen 185 pips from the high to the low reached yesterday (at 1.1761).
Taking a broader look at the daily chart, the pair dipped below a lower trend line on Thursday/today (at the low), but could not sustain downside momentum. The trend line currently comes in at 1.1763. The swing low from November 23 cuts across at 1.17994 (call it 1.1800). The high price today has reached 1.17967.