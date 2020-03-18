EURUSD continues its fall. Below 1.0900 and looks to test lower channel trend line

The 1.0852 is a channel trend line target now

The EURUSD continues its fall. It has now moved below the 1.0900 level and is approaching a lower channel trendline on the hourly chart at 1.0852. That level is also near a swing low from February 26 at 1.0854. The low price just reached 1.0860. The low price just traded to 108.503 as I type.









It will take a move back above the 1.0900 level to give the buyers some relief/confidence. That would be the minimum move.







The range in the EURUSD is 194 pips today. The average trading ranges up to 128 pips for the last 22 days.

