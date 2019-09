Approaches 1.1000 level. Low for the week at 1.09894.

The EURUSD has now moved below the 1.10135-176 area and is pushing toward the 1.1000 level. Below that is the low for the week at 1.09894. That was reached on Tuesday.









Close risk for shorts looking for more downside is now on a move back above the 50% at







ForexLive The 4 PM weekend fixing is just ahead in London.

1.10176.