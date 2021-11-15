EURUSD continues the run below 1.1400

The low reached 1.13782

The EURUSD continues to run below the 1.1400 level and triggered more sellers with the price running to 1.13782.









Remember, the EURUSD start of the New York session with a 27 pip trading range (see earlier post) and was non-trending.



Since the, the pair has run to the downside first breaking to a new year low below 1.14323, and then a level off the daily chart at 1.1424. The price then moved below a Since the, the pair has run to the downside first breaking to a new year low below 1.14323, and then a level off the daily chart at 1.1424. The price then moved below a lower trend line at 1.1418.





Sellers were in control.





The breaking of the 1.1400, ignited another run to the downside.





Looking at the daily chart the next target is a swing level from July 9 at 1.13698. A lower trend line on the daily chart comes in at 1.13105 ahead of the 61.8% retracement at 1.12876.







