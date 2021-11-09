EURUSD continues to chop

The 50% swing area on the top. The 100 hour MA on the bottom

The EURUSD is swinging around with volatile up and down price action. The highs for the day have been above to get above the 50% midpoint but is finding sellers not far from the level at 1.16077. That level corresponds with some other swing highs near the area going back to last week's trading (see red numbered circles) as well as the earlier high today.













On the downside the 100 hour MA at 1.15705 is stalling the falls.





Admittedly, the price action can be quite frustrating especially if you are looking for a break and run outside the range. On the other hand, the range buyers and sellers are loving it.