EUR/USD continues to bounce off the lows

EUR/USD fighting to stay in the range





Bank of America talking about the 'moment of truth' for this market rings true to me. Everywhere I look, there are charts that are bending but not quite breaking.





There is a small bounce in equities at the moment and the euro is tracking the same sentiment. It touched a marginal new five-week low today but only for a short time. Now the pair is battling back into the two month range around 1.18.





I can certainly see the chart as a top but we need a drop below 1.17 to confirm it. Until then, this may just be another blip in the radar.



