EURUSD corrects the gains seen over the last few days

The move to the upside did reach a limit near swing highs from June 12 and June 16 between 1.13399 and 1.13527. The high price stalled between those levels at 1.1348.





The move down has been somewhat orderly with lower lows and lower highs. The current price has just moved below the 38.2% retracement of the move up this week at the 1.1279 level. The earlier London session low at 1.12678 is targeted followed by the combination of the 200 hour moving average and 50% retracement at 1.12577. That dual support level is a key target on the downside. There should be buyers lean against that level on a test. A move below it and the subsequent 100 hour moving average at 1.12463 would likely lead to more selling pressure as buyers give up and sellers take back more control.



