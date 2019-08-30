EURUSD cracks 1.1000 barrier. More stops triggered.

The EURUSD next target is 1.1070 area

The EURUSD cracked below the 2019 low at 1.10265. Stops triggered. It has not cracked the 1.1000 barrier. Stops triggered.









The next target I see on the daily chart comes in at 1.1070 area. That is the lower trend line connecting recent lows on the daily chart (see red circles in the chart above).





Looking at the weekly chart below, the lower trend line connecting lows starting October 2017. its lower trend line targets the 1.0948 level currently.











