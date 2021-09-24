EURUSD cracks below the 100 hour MA after the run higher stalls near swing resistance

Today the drift was more to the downside with the pair moving back toward the support near the 100 hour moving average at 1.12250. The last hour or so has seen that moving average broken and the price has scooted to the downside. It is currently trading at session lows near 1.1710. There is some interim support between 1.16996 and 1.17054 (see red numbered circles) before the swing low for the week (and September) at 1.16827.















As pointed out yesterday (i.e. on Wednesday), the range for the EURUSD in 2021 is only 682 pips. The low was in August at 1.16634. The pair reached a low at 1.16827 today. If the range is to extended in 2021, the best chance is still lower. "Looking at the daily chart, the swing lows from the month of July also are in play at 1.17512. That increases the levels importance.



IF this resistance area on the hourly chart can hold the rally in check HERE (i.e near 1.1750), we could see a rotation back to the downside for a retest of the low, with the hope for a break and run."



The "hope for a break and run" is in play, as long as the 100 hour MA can now hold close resistance.



