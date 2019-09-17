EURUSD cracks MA resistance. Swings bias more to the upside again

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | eurusd

EURUSD tests 50% retracement

The EURUSD - after first testing and backing off the 100 and 200 hour MA resistance - The price regrouped and has now pushed above its 100 and 200 hour MAs at the 1.1037-39 area.   What was once resistance is now support.   

The pair is up testing the 50% retracement of the move down from Friday's high at 1.10494 . Remember that high from Friday at 1.1109 stalled in the 1.1100 to 1.1110 area defined by swing levels from April, May and July (see earlier post).  

The 4 PM London fixing may have helped the pair. The GBPUSD and AUDUSD also has seen a run higher as well into the fixing.  
