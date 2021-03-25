EURUSD cracks to a new session low
Technical Analysis
Looks to test lower trend line on daily at 1.1768 area
The EURUSD has broken to a new low for the day at 1.17779. Looking at the daily chart the move is approaching a lower trendline connecting February and March lows at the 1.1768 area. A move below that level would target 1.77449 swing low going back to November 11.
The 11 AM fixing is minutes away, and there seems to be sellers in the EURUSD into the fixing.
PS the USDCHF is also trading to a new extreme (to the upside). The AUDUSD and NZDUSD area also seeing new dollar highs (new lows in AUDUSD and NZDUSD).