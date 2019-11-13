EURUSD cracks to a new session low as London/European traders look to exit

Price falls below 1.1000 level.

The EURUSD has crack to new session low as London European traders look to exit.









The move has taken the price back into the cluster of support between the 1.09900 to 1.1000 area (Yellow area in the chart above - see earlier post outlining that level). The price has moved below a trendline at 1.09985 and below the high of the swing area. However, there is still the low of the range to get below now to tilt the bias more to the downside.



Will the buyers step in and lean against the area again? Risk is defined and limited in the area. So I would expect the buyers to lean. However, a break below the low extreme should solicit stops.